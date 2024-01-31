Tennessee man sentenced in large-scale drug trafficking operation uncovered in Mississippi small town Published 5:31 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

A Memphis man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Bryant Williams, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, in 2015, an investigation began into a large-scale drug trafficking organization located largely in Picayune. In 2018, Bryant Williams and two others were identified as being part of the conspiracy. On October 24, 2018, Williams and two of his co-conspirators sold 27.9g of actual methamphetamine at 99% purity to an individual in Picayune.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Steve Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor- led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.