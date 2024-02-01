Mississippi deputies arrest man for burglaries after wooded manhunt Published 9:23 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

A Mississippi sheriff’s department searched a rural, wooded area to find a man wanted for multiple burglaries. Even though he was arrested, his identity is still unknown.

Simpson County Sheriff’s Department deputies searched an area near LD Walker Road, Dr. Magee Road, and Cole Road for the person wanted for allegedly stealing trail cameras and destroying hunting stands.

The man is also suspected in other burglaries in northern Simpson County.

“After an extensive search, deputies were finally alerted to a man who fit the physical description of the suspect walking on Dry Creek Road,” a press release stated. “When deputies made contact, the man took off running in a nearby wooded area, after a short chase, he was arrested.”

Deputies said they believe they know why they haven’t been able to identify the suspect.

“We have not yet learned the identity of this man; however, we are confident that he is an undocumented immigrant. We do not know his country of origin yet,” the information reads.