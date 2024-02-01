Mississippi man accused of shooting fiancee in mouth, neck Published 5:57 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

A Mississippi man has been charged with attempted murder after he reportedly shot his fiancee in the mouth and the neck.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that officials from the Baldwyn Police Department have arrested Xzavier Hughes, 26, and charged him with attempted murder and child endangerment in a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning

The shooting reportedly occurred on Water Street in Baldwyn.

The victim was transported to a Tupelo hospital and then transferred to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Hughes was charged with child endangerment after police found marijuana, guns and alcohol in the apartment Hughes and the victim were living in with the 2-year-old child.

Hughes received a $750,000 bond.