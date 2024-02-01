Mississippi officer struck by vehicle during pursuit Published 9:24 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

A Mississippi law enforcement officer was struck by a vehicle during a pursuit.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a pursuit Thursday when the suspect struck one of the deputies with the vehicle.

After the pursuit continued, the suspect reportedly veered off the unidentified road and stopped. The unidentified suspect then allegedly got out of the vehicle with a weapon. Deputies then opened fire.

The officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect surrendered to deputies at the scene.