Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather on the way this weekend. When is the best time to plan to be outdoors? Published 9:21 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

If you have plans outside Friday, you’re in luck with some awesome weather. We’ll have sunny skies across the state with highs in the upper-60s to around 70. Even into the evening, most of us will stay clear, with the exception for the Gulf Coast and extreme southern Mississippi.

Rain will hold off until Saturday afternoon to evening for most of us, so most daytime events Saturday will be fine; however, there may be a few showers that impact Saturday night Mardi Gras parades and other events.

The main event arrives Saturday night into Sunday when we could receive two or three inches of rain in just a few hours. Flash flooding is a possibility for some places, especially with already wet ground after the recent heavy rain event.

Strong to severe storms aren’t likely, but one or two isolated storms are possible.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 68. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 42.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 69. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 44.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 71. Increasing clouds Friday night with a low of 44.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then partly sunny. Becoming sunny with a high of 70. Increasing clouds overnight with a low of 44.