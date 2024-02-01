Suspect being escorted to court grabs gun, shoots Mississippi officer Published 7:57 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

A suspect being escorted into a Mississippi courtroom was able to gain control of a gun and shoot a police officer.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), a Meridian police officer was escorting the subject into a court hearing Thursday. When the suspect shot the officer, another Meridian officer shot the suspect.

Both the officer and suspect are recovering at Meridian hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The press release stated the incident is still under investigation and the information could change.