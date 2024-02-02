Ford’s National Truck Month features Mississippi’s Chapel Hart Published 10:50 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Music Audience Exchange (MAX) kicks off this chapter of its longstanding partnership with Ford with this Ford Truck Month campaign featuring country music stars Chapel Hart.

The success of the Ford Music program starts with finding the right artist partner to meet each campaign’s specific needs. Chapel Hart surfaced as an exemplary artist partner to celebrate Ford’s long line of tradition and innovation for this year’s Ford Truck Month initiative. In particular, the fact that Ford is “rooted in the classics with a look to the future” resonates with Chapel Hart’s staunchly traditional country with playful pop sensibilities.

Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart and have proven they are truly a force to be reckoned with. These ladies have found a way to gift wrap their Mississippi roots & Louisiana spunk and share it with listeners around the world.

MAX also prioritizes artists whose personas are a good fit for brand personality and who genuinely love the brand partner–and Chapel Hart loves Ford so much they wrote a whole song about the brand!

Chapel Hart’s current single “This Girl Likes Fords,” is an ode to “big ole F-250s,” mud grip tires, and custom rock lights–the perfect song to feature in this Ford Truck Month campaign.

“When we got the call that said that we were going to be partnering with Ford to say that we screamed so loud is an understatement!”

Ford holds a special place with the gals of Chapel Hart and their brand love for Ford goes back generations. Their grandfather was a mechanic in Porterville, MS, and always talked about his love for Ford and how much he loved working on them.

And their family’s deep connection with Ford doesn’t end there–they’ve got stories for days! They are, across the board, a Ford family: their grandparents drove Ford Econoline vans with all the grandkids, their aunt drove them in her Ford Escort from gig to gig when they were first starting their career, and their first “Band Van” was a white Ford Transit 350 van that they named Vanna White.

When Chapel Hart was picking out their new tour bus (“Jolene,” in case you’re wondering) they knew that it had to be a Ford.

“Ford is definitely a company that’s been there throughout our lives and it might sound cliché, but I feel like there’s a Ford for everyone.”

Outside of touring as a family, they love hanging out together and doing outdoor activities like 4-wheeling and fishing and they love that Ford trucks can handle their active, outdoor lifestyle.

Chapel Hart brought all of their brand love to the production shoot with them. When asked about the features and benefits of the Ford F-150, they already knew their favorites–and Trea gave everyone on set a master class on exactly how the Pro-Access tailgate works!

“You have no idea how long we’ve been waiting, wishing, and praying for this moment . . . literally since we were kids, we’ve always said, when we get famous, we’re gonna get matching F-250s, we’re gonna get them custom pink, we’re gonna get pink rims, we’re gonna deck ‘em out–that’s always been the dream.”

This Chapel Hart x Ford Truck Month campaign gives fans multiple opportunities to engage with the artists and with Ford, including social posts, a dedicated campaign landing page, an artist-centered sweepstakes, and even a live activation where fans can engage and interact with Chapel Hart during a live performance, sponsored by Ford, using MAX’s SET.Live fan engagement tool.

To learn more about the Chapel Hart x Ford Truck Month partnership, visit https://fordmusic.com/chapel-hart-f150.