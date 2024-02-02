Four Mississippi law enforcement agencies need your help finding this man Published 10:47 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has issued a call for help in finding a man wanted by at least four different law enforcement agencies for multiple felonies.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Jaryd (TJ) Spradling is a 35-year-old white male standing about 6’1” tall and 210 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos.

In Lee County, he’s wanted by the sheriff’s office for felony taking of a motor vehicle and grand larceny.

“Travis Spradling also has felony warrants with Tupelo Police Department, Itawamba County Sheriff’s office, and Booneville Police Department,” a public statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reads. “If anyone has information on the location of Travis Spradling, you’re encouraged to contact one of the following agencies listed below.”

The statement includes the contact information for these agencies: