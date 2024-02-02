Heading to Mardi Gras or the Gulf Coast? Avoid these road closures this weekend! Published 10:45 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an alert for several road closures on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for Mardi Gras celebrations.

“It’s Mardi Gras season, which means road closures for parades!” a statement from MDOT reads. “We’ve got a few this weekend to be aware of when making plans.”

The following closures are planned on U. S. Highway 90, also known as Beach Boulevard:

S. 90 between Jeff Davis Ave. and Cleveland Ave. in Harrison County (Long Beach) will be CLOSED from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, for the Carnival Association of Long Beach Parade.

S. 90 between Gautier Vancleave Rd. and Dolpin Dr. in Jackson County (Gautier) will be CLOSED from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, for the Gautier Men’s Club Parade.

S. 90 between Drinkwater Rd. and Auderder Blvd in Hancock County (Waveland) will be CLOSED from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, for the Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route during closure timeframes. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3HKt4H5