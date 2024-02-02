Mississippi man known as ‘Reverend Bankroll’ pleads guilty after arrest in illegal drug trafficking operation Published 1:03 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 37 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Ronald Glenn Cobbs, Jr. aka Lil’ Ron and aka Reverend Bankroll, 39, possessed over 37 grams of methamphetamine at his business located in North Mart Plaza in Jackson.

Cobbs is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation targeting illegal drug trafficking in Jackson, Mississippi, and surrounding areas. The case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Steven Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgeland Police Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton is prosecuting the case.