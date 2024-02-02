Mississippi Skies: Tropical storm force winds possible as rainy weather settles in for the weekend Published 10:43 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

We’ll have plenty of rainfall moving into the Magnolia State Saturday, but most of the models are showing rain to hold off until afternoon hours. Saturday morning errands and plans should stay dry for most of us, but once the rain begins, it will stick around a while.

The other feature of the system moving through is the possibly of strong winds. The Gulf Coast could have wind gusts in the tropical storm-strength neighborhood with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. We could have some problems with trees and powerlines, depending on when the strong winds arrive compared to how much the ground is saturated.

Most of southern Mississippi is under a Level 1 risk for excessive rainfall between Saturday night and Sunday. Several inches of rain are possible within a short period of time.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 66. Overnight, breezy and rainy. Low of 46.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the late afternoon. High of 66. Rain in the evening and overnight. Low of 47. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Rain in the late afternoon. High of 61. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Saturday evening and night, rain with a low of 47. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with showers in the late afternoon. High of 65. Windy with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Showers overnight with a thunderstorm or two possible. Windy with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Low of 52. Patchy fog.