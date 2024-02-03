Mississippi authorities on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ couple after pursuit

Published 6:50 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities are on the lookout for two suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ who led officers on a pursuit Friday.

The Grenada County Sheriff’s Office posted the following message about the pursuit on social media Friday:

Today around 1:30 p.m. a pursuit entered Grenada County from Duck Hill. It ended off of Old Academy Road in Gore Springs in a wooded area, where the car was abandoned and the suspects fled on foot.

The male suspect, Daniel Jones, is wanted in several counties on felony charges not related to today’s pursuit.

There is possibly a female with him, named Madison Hendricks.

If you see either of these, consider them armed and dangerous, and contact us at 226-2721 or 911.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the two suspects.

