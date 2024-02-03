Mississippi Skies: Plenty more rainy weather, but some of us will get a break during the day Published 10:13 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

After a wet, windy night across the Magnolia State, there is plenty more rain on the way for most of us; however, some models are now showing a break for a few hours during the day Sunday before more rain Sunday night.

We have a very slight chance of a few thunderstorms, mainly in southern Mississippi, but we’re not expecting anything too bad this time. Our main concerns are flash flooding and strong, damaging wind gusts.

North Mississippi

Rain with fog. High of 51. Breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Rain Sunday night, ending around midnight. Fog. Low of 42.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with some rain in the morning. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour with a high of 56. Overnight, more showers arriving. Low of 43.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms in the morning, then a shower or two in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a high of 63. Showers overnight with a few storms possible in the evening. Low of 44.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms are possible in the morning, then showers possible in the afternoon. High of 67. Increasing clouds overnight with a couple showers possible. Low of 46.