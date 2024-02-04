Mississippi Skies: Cloudy weather remains for some, but nicer weather is on the way Published 9:33 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

We’ll have plenty of clouds across the state Monday morning with a few remaining showers possible, but the northern half of Mississippi should finally see a return to sunny weather by the end of the day.

Monday will actually be a “reverse day” for normal highs. We’ll be warmer in northern Mississippi once the sun comes out than the Gulf Coast. Highs in the north will be in the 60s, while the southern counties will be in the lower 50s, breezy, and cloudy.

We’ll all clear out by Tuesday with seasonable temperatures across the state. Most of the week will be nice, but models are hinting of another cloudy, wet weekend.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 59. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 32.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny. High of 61. Clear Monday night with a low of 35.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. High of 59. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 38.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a shower possible. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. High of 57. Mostly cloudy Monday night, becoming clear. Low of 42.