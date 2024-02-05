A Mississippi police department wants your help in finding this man. Published 8:54 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

A Mississippi police department has issued multiple warrants for a man wanted for several offenses.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Timmy Ray Woods, 45, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on several warrants issued over the past week.

Two of the offenses were indecent exposure and one was drug related.

“Shortly after learning of the incidents, Hattiesburg police found Woods in the 300 block of 4th Avenue, where they arrested and charged him with one (1) count of indecent exposure and one (1) count of controlled substance: paraphernalia,” a public statement reads. “He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.”

According to the statement, Woods allegedly entered two different homes on Evergreen Lane after he was released from jail.

Woods is also the primary suspect in connection to two additional trespassing incidents that occurred Monday — one occurred at approximately 10 a.m., in the 100 block of East 5th Street; and the other in the 6000 block of US 49 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.