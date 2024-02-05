Body of gunshot victim found under tree along Mississippi interstate, may be that of missing woman Published 5:37 am Monday, February 5, 2024

An investigation has been launched after a body was found under a tree along a stretch of the Mississippi interstate Sunday.

Officials of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office report that the body was found under a pine tree on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 between Holly Springs and Lake Center.

The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound to the head. Officials said the body may have been left along the interstate for two or three days.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said the body is believed to be that of Kelly Sistrunk, who had been reported missing in Memphis.

Investigators are uncertain is the shooting happened in Marshall County or the body was dumped there after a shooting in another location.

No arrests have been made, but there is a person of interest.