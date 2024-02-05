Juveniles arrested in Mississippi theft ring Published 9:21 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

Through a joint effort, law enforcement agencies from Picayune; St. Bernard, La.; Slidell, La; and St. Tammany, La. successfully apprehended two juvenile suspects involved in a series of vehicle-related crimes across different jurisdictions.

On January 21, 2024, the Picayune Police Department received reports of a vehicle burglary, vandalism, a recovered stolen vehicle, and another stolen vehicle. After processing the recovered stolen vehicle, detectives and officers identified two juveniles as suspects.

Five days later, on January 26, Picayune Police again received reports of a recovered stolen vehicle, a burglary, and another stolen vehicle. Collaborative efforts intensified as the department worked closely with St. Bernard Sheriff’s Department, Slidell Police Department, and St. Tammany Sheriff’s Department to locate stolen vehicles and the culprits.

On January 28, Picayune Police Detectives, with a tip-off, notified the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Department that the two juvenile suspects were at a Walmart in St. Bernard in a stolen vehicle. Deputies patrolled the parking lot, apprehending one juvenile after a short car chase. The second suspect fled on foot and temporarily evaded arrest.

The following day, another vehicle was reported stolen to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Department, which was later recovered near the suspect’s home in St. Tammany. The second juvenile suspect was taken into custody on the same day.

Picayune Police Detectives traveled to St. Tammany Sheriff’s Department and Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for interviews with the juveniles. The juveniles now face charges including two counts of Grand Larceny (Auto), two counts of vehicle burglary, and one count of malicious mischief for crimes committed in Picayune. Other stolen vehicles from Slidell and St. Bernard are under investigation by respective agencies.

Despite the successful collaboration, a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Mississippi license plate PRD1549, stolen from Picayune, remains missing. Authorities believe it may be in the St. Bernard area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-271-2501.