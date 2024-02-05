Mississippi man charged with enticement of a minor, drugs

Published 9:23 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

The Tupelo Police Department has charged a man with sending inappropriate messages to an underage victim.

The report was taken December 19, 2023. Octavious S. Stevens, 30, of Okolona, was charged Friday.

According to a statement from TPD, Stevens was held on a $200,000 bond in this case. He was also given a $30,000 bond for the unrelated charge of possession of a schedule II narcotic.

When he was arrested, officers found he also had an active warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

