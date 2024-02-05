Mississippi man charged with robbery after taking cash register Published 9:25 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

A Mississippi man was charged Friday with a robbery.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to 361 South Gloster Street to the Speedy Gonzalez. Police said witnesses told them a male entered the business, demanded money, and stole the cash register before running.

Witnesses did not report a weapon to be involved.

K-9 units responded and tracked the man a short distance from the business. Walter E. Jones, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested and charged.

He is being held without bond. He was on Federal Probation at the time of his arrest.