Mississippi Skies: How long will sunshine last before our next rainy weather system arrive? Published 9:19 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

Our pattern of sunny weeks and wet weekends looks to continue, but the wet weekend may come a little earlier this week.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine from state line to state line Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm during the day and cool at night. We could even see a little frost overnight and into Wednesday morning in central Mississippi.

Our next rain chances look to begin Thursday night into Friday with our current model runs.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 59. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 34.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 63. Mostly clear overnight with patchy frost. Low of 35.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 64. Overnight, mostly clear with a low of 37.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 68. Clear overnight with a low of 42.