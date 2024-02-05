Woman in custody after attempting to smuggle drugs, other contraband during visitation, sheriff says Published 6:18 am Monday, February 5, 2024

A woman accused of attempting to smuggle drugs and other contraband into a Mississippi jail has been arrested.

Yazoo County officials report that Quataeja Vanburen is in custody after she brought marijuana and an electronic device into the jail during visitation.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on social media.

“The introduction of contraband WILL NOT be tolerated and anyone caught introducing any contraband of any kind will be prosecuted. This is not only dangerous to the inmate population, but it is very dangerous for staff as well,” the Facebook post said. “Great job to the deputies that quickly responded to this incident.”