Man wanted in Mississippi shooting where 27 casings were found Published 10:14 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Quindarious Robertson who is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Jan. 29.

Deputies were dispatched to 147 Florence Harris Road in Lowndes County in reference to shots fired. Once on the scene, deputies found 17 .223 and 10 9mm shell casings in the driveway, yard, and roadway in front of the residence.

A victim was sitting in his vehicle when the vehicle was struck multiple times. The victim identified Robertson as the alleged shooter.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating this individual who is attempting to elude the authorities and avoid his arrest,” a statement reads. “If you have knowledge of the whereabouts of Quindarious Robertson or any additional information, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or access the P3-Tips app by using the following QR Code. You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.”