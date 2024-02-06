Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price Published 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November 2022, the highest level in more than a decade, as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates to combat inflation. Rates have dipped slightly since, but remain at historic highs. Even a half of a percentage point change can significantly affect the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates were under 4% for the better part of the past decade, many homebuyers locked in far more affordable rates than what’s on offer in today’s environment. And sellers aren’t exactly coming down on price—nationally, home prices are still increasing, just more slowly than they did during the height of the pandemic.

The median sale price in December was $403,714, 4% higher than the year before. The average price difference was -1.41% under asking.

And yet, there are still metro areas where homebuyers find homes selling below the asking price, especially in markets that recorded significant price growth over the last few years.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sell under the asking price. Metros include the main city as well as its surrounding towns and suburbs. Metros with fewer than 300 home sales in December 2023 do not appear on this list.

#50. Fayetteville, Arkansas

– Average price difference: -2.27% under asking

— Median list price: $370,095

— Median sale price: $343,725

– Total homes sold: 709

— Share that sold above list: 10.7%

#49. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

– Average price difference: -2.30% under asking

— Median list price: $262,400

— Median sale price: $263,632

– Total homes sold: 574

— Share that sold above list: 11.7%

#48. Lexington, Kentucky

– Average price difference: -2.31% under asking

— Median list price: $319,900

— Median sale price: $284,000

– Total homes sold: 410

— Share that sold above list: 15.9%

#47. Orlando, Florida

– Average price difference: -2.34% under asking

— Median list price: $404,090

— Median sale price: $400,000

– Total homes sold: 2,901

— Share that sold above list: 11.6%

#46. Daphne, Alabama

– Average price difference: -2.36% under asking

— Median list price: $439,900

— Median sale price: $395,000

– Total homes sold: 397

— Share that sold above list: 7.8%

#45. Augusta, Georgia

– Average price difference: -2.36% under asking

— Median list price: $280,000

— Median sale price: $272,500

– Total homes sold: 601

— Share that sold above list: 18.6%

#44. Lakeland, Florida

– Average price difference: -2.39% under asking

— Median list price: $332,990

— Median sale price: $319,970

– Total homes sold: 1,130

— Share that sold above list: 13.1%

#43. Ocala, Florida

– Average price difference: -2.40% under asking

— Median list price: $289,000

— Median sale price: $280,000

– Total homes sold: 715

— Share that sold above list: 11.0%

#42. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

– Average price difference: -2.40% under asking

— Median list price: $339,500

— Median sale price: $330,680

– Total homes sold: 1,329

— Share that sold above list: 9.3%

#41. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Average price difference: -2.43% under asking

— Median list price: $276,500

— Median sale price: $279,950

– Total homes sold: 2,104

— Share that sold above list: 14.7%

#40. Toledo, Ohio

– Average price difference: -2.45% under asking

— Median list price: $159,900

— Median sale price: $175,000

– Total homes sold: 504

— Share that sold above list: 34.5%

#39. Dallas, Texas

– Average price difference: -2.49% under asking

— Median list price: $405,000

— Median sale price: $410,923

– Total homes sold: 4,154

— Share that sold above list: 14.1%

#38. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

– Average price difference: -2.56% under asking

— Median list price: $516,493

— Median sale price: $535,000

– Total homes sold: 392

— Share that sold above list: 7.4%

#37. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Average price difference: -2.59% under asking

— Median list price: $234,900

— Median sale price: $252,900

– Total homes sold: 1,521

— Share that sold above list: 25.7%

#36. Lafayette, Louisiana

– Average price difference: -2.61% under asking

— Median list price: $242,000

— Median sale price: $230,715

– Total homes sold: 311

— Share that sold above list: 11.9%

#35. Scranton, Pennsylvania

– Average price difference: -2.61% under asking

— Median list price: $190,000

— Median sale price: $195,000

– Total homes sold: 405

— Share that sold above list: 33.1%

#34. Flint, Michigan

– Average price difference: -2.65% under asking

— Median list price: $174,900

— Median sale price: $181,000

– Total homes sold: 346

— Share that sold above list: 32.7%

#33. Canton, Ohio

– Average price difference: -2.72% under asking

— Median list price: $182,000

— Median sale price: $179,000

– Total homes sold: 307

— Share that sold above list: 33.2%

#32. Killeen, Texas

– Average price difference: -2.75% under asking

— Median list price: $280,000

— Median sale price: $261,562

– Total homes sold: 414

— Share that sold above list: 13.5%

#31. Houston, Texas

– Average price difference: -2.76% under asking

— Median list price: $335,000

— Median sale price: $330,000

– Total homes sold: 6,176

— Share that sold above list: 12.5%

#30. Gary, Indiana

– Average price difference: -2.79% under asking

— Median list price: $235,000

— Median sale price: $260,000

– Total homes sold: 644

— Share that sold above list: 19.4%

#29. Tampa, Florida

– Average price difference: -2.81% under asking

— Median list price: $390,000

— Median sale price: $375,000

– Total homes sold: 3,965

— Share that sold above list: 12.2%

#28. Jacksonville, Florida

– Average price difference: -2.83% under asking

— Median list price: $375,000

— Median sale price: $373,000

– Total homes sold: 1,907

— Share that sold above list: 11.2%

#27. Peoria, Illinois

– Average price difference: -2.84% under asking

— Median list price: $124,900

— Median sale price: $145,950

– Total homes sold: 396

— Share that sold above list: 26.8%

#26. Little Rock, Arkansas

– Average price difference: -2.93% under asking

— Median list price: $218,950

— Median sale price: $215,000

– Total homes sold: 688

— Share that sold above list: 16.0%

#25. Port St. Lucie, Florida

– Average price difference: -2.94% under asking

— Median list price: $416,450

— Median sale price: $400,000

– Total homes sold: 707

— Share that sold above list: 11.7%

#24. North Port, Florida

– Average price difference: -2.97% under asking

— Median list price: $500,000

— Median sale price: $464,312

– Total homes sold: 1,703

— Share that sold above list: 10.7%

#23. Memphis, Tennessee

– Average price difference: -2.99% under asking

— Median list price: $259,000

— Median sale price: $257,990

– Total homes sold: 1,033

— Share that sold above list: 15.4%

#22. Gulfport, Mississippi

– Average price difference: -3.03% under asking

— Median list price: $249,900

— Median sale price: $244,900

– Total homes sold: 390

— Share that sold above list: 12.3%

#21. Palm Bay, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.03% under asking

— Median list price: $379,850

— Median sale price: $350,000

– Total homes sold: 806

— Share that sold above list: 9.1%

#20. McAllen, Texas

– Average price difference: -3.03% under asking

— Median list price: $248,000

— Median sale price: $239,000

– Total homes sold: 317

— Share that sold above list: 15.5%

#19. Deltona, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.04% under asking

— Median list price: $375,000

— Median sale price: $354,490

– Total homes sold: 1,064

— Share that sold above list: 11.2%

#18. Pensacola, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.09% under asking

— Median list price: $320,000

— Median sale price: $310,088

– Total homes sold: 634

— Share that sold above list: 12.5%

#17. Gainesville, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.10% under asking

— Median list price: $325,000

— Median sale price: $306,750

– Total homes sold: 310

— Share that sold above list: 13.5%

#16. Crestview, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.10% under asking

— Median list price: $496,250

— Median sale price: $405,000

– Total homes sold: 541

— Share that sold above list: 9.1%

#15. San Antonio, Texas

– Average price difference: -3.24% under asking

— Median list price: $305,557

— Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 2,106

— Share that sold above list: 13.8%

#14. Austin, Texas

– Average price difference: -3.40% under asking

— Median list price: $465,000

— Median sale price: $443,900

– Total homes sold: 2,164

— Share that sold above list: 9.4%

#13. Cape Coral, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.41% under asking

— Median list price: $449,900

— Median sale price: $390,000

– Total homes sold: 1,365

— Share that sold above list: 9.4%

#12. Punta Gorda, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.50% under asking

— Median list price: $385,000

— Median sale price: $350,000

– Total homes sold: 471

— Share that sold above list: 7.6%

#11. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.51% under asking

— Median list price: $410,000

— Median sale price: $425,000

– Total homes sold: 2,001

— Share that sold above list: 13.7%

#10. Jackson, Mississippi

– Average price difference: -3.52% under asking

— Median list price: $239,950

— Median sale price: $199,950

– Total homes sold: 424

— Share that sold above list: 12.3%

#9. Panama City, Florida

– Average price difference: -3.53% under asking

— Median list price: $399,000

— Median sale price: $369,900

– Total homes sold: 349

— Share that sold above list: 12.0%

#8. Montgomery, Alabama

– Average price difference: -3.84% under asking

— Median list price: $224,900

— Median sale price: $235,000

– Total homes sold: 302

— Share that sold above list: 12.6%

#7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

– Average price difference: -3.87% under asking

— Median list price: $189,900

— Median sale price: $217,000

– Total homes sold: 1,767

— Share that sold above list: 23.7%

#6. Youngstown, Ohio

– Average price difference: -4.03% under asking

— Median list price: $139,950

— Median sale price: $145,000

– Total homes sold: 438

— Share that sold above list: 22.4%

#5. Miami, Florida

– Average price difference: -4.06% under asking

— Median list price: $569,900

— Median sale price: $512,000

– Total homes sold: 1,821

— Share that sold above list: 12.2%

#4. New Orleans, Louisiana

– Average price difference: -4.27% under asking

— Median list price: $279,000

— Median sale price: $265,000

– Total homes sold: 807

— Share that sold above list: 10.2%

#3. West Palm Beach, Florida

– Average price difference: -4.34% under asking

— Median list price: $499,900

— Median sale price: $468,000

– Total homes sold: 1,807

— Share that sold above list: 8.6%

#2. Naples, Florida

– Average price difference: -4.41% under asking

— Median list price: $749,000

— Median sale price: $670,000

– Total homes sold: 621

— Share that sold above list: 6.6%

#1. Springfield, Missouri

– Average price difference: -4.66% under asking

— Median list price: $274,900

— Median sale price: $256,950

– Total homes sold: 440

— Share that sold above list: 0.7%