Mississippi Skies: Weather pattern changing so enjoy one last nice day Published 10:12 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

If you have the time, enjoy Wednesday’s sunshine and warm temperatures before our next weather system approaches.

We’ll have one more nice day this week, then we’ll have clouds moving in Thursday with rain arriving in some places by Friday. The weekend is looking pretty soggy, so we don’t have much hope of changing our wet weekend pattern anytime soon.

A couple models are showing some pretty strong storms over the weekend, too. We’re still a day or two away from a solid forecast on that, but we’ll keep watching.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 63. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 45.

Central Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 44.

South Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high of 68. Overnight, partly cloudy with a low of 43.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 68. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 47.