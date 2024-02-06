Mississippi woman arrested for aggravated assault – domestic violence Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

A Mississippi sheriff’s department arrested a 23-year-old Mississippi woman for the alleged attack of another person. The woman has already faced multiple charges, including domestic violence.

Lowndes County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Wolf Trail Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a knife wound.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Macy Leighann Barnes was charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault. She was previously booked into the Lowndes County Detention Center for domestic violence, no tag, no insurance, failure to appear, and burglary.

She remains in custody, awaiting her initial appearance before a judge.