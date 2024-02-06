Six people killed in head-on collision on Mississippi highway Monday afternoon

Published 6:06 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Six people were killed in a head-on collision on a Central Mississippi highway.

Breezy News in Kosciusko reports that the collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5. The crash occurred on Highway 12 near the Kosciusko-Attala County Career Technical Center.

Multiple agencies, including the Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Attala County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The names of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of family members.

The cause of the crash is under investigation,

More News

Mississippi man charged with robbery after taking cash register

Mississippi man charged with enticement of a minor, drugs

Juveniles arrested in Mississippi theft ring

Mississippi Skies: How long will sunshine last before our next rainy weather system arrive?

Print Article