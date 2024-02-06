Six people killed in head-on collision on Mississippi highway Monday afternoon Published 6:06 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Six people were killed in a head-on collision on a Central Mississippi highway.

Breezy News in Kosciusko reports that the collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5. The crash occurred on Highway 12 near the Kosciusko-Attala County Career Technical Center.

Multiple agencies, including the Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Attala County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The names of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of family members.

The cause of the crash is under investigation,