The 50 places where homes are selling the fastest

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But high home prices and mortgage interest rates are keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The median number of days a home spent on the market in December was 43, two days less than the year before. When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes sold the fastest in December, using data from Redfin. Metros, which include the main city as well as its surrounding towns and suburbs, are ranked by the median number of days a home was listed before it sold. In the case of ties, metros with the most home sales overall were ranked higher. Metros with more than 300 home sales were included.





#50. Baltimore

– Median days on market: 30

– Median sale price: $350,000

– Total homes sold: 2,351

#49. Canton, Ohio

– Median days on market: 29

– Median sale price: $179,000

– Total homes sold: 307

#48. Wilmington, Delaware

– Median days on market: 29

– Median sale price: $327,450

– Total homes sold: 576

#47. Cleveland

– Median days on market: 29

– Median sale price: $199,949

– Total homes sold: 1,856

#46. St. Louis

– Median days on market: 29

– Median sale price: $235,000

– Total homes sold: 2,670

#45. Scranton, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $195,000

– Total homes sold: 405

#44. Portland, Maine

– Median days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $465,000

– Total homes sold: 526

#43. Nassau County, New York

– Median days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $647,888

– Total homes sold: 1,784

#42. Seattle

– Median days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $750,000

– Total homes sold: 1,926

#41. Indianapolis

– Median days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $279,950

– Total homes sold: 2,104

#40. Davenport, Iowa

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $175,000

– Total homes sold: 330

#39. Anchorage, Alaska

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $377,000

– Total homes sold: 333

#38. Wilmington, North Carolina

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $431,054

– Total homes sold: 386

#37. Tulsa, Oklahoma

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $250,000

– Total homes sold: 849

#36. Providence, Rhode Island

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $450,000

– Total homes sold: 1,117

#35. Detroit

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $170,000

– Total homes sold: 1,346

#34. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $445,000

– Total homes sold: 1,456

#33. Newark, New Jersey

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $525,000

– Total homes sold: 1,517

#32. Tacoma, Washington

– Median days on market: 26

– Median sale price: $536,000

– Total homes sold: 565

#31. Fayetteville, North Carolina

– Median days on market: 26

– Median sale price: $275,000

– Total homes sold: 592

#30. Camden, New Jersey

– Median days on market: 26

– Median sale price: $325,000

– Total homes sold: 1,087

#29. San Diego

– Median days on market: 25

– Median sale price: $840,000

– Total homes sold: 1,430

#28. Stockton, California

– Median days on market: 24

– Median sale price: $520,000

– Total homes sold: 379

#27. Springfield, Massachusetts

– Median days on market: 24

– Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 473

#26. Fort Wayne, Indiana

– Median days on market: 23

– Median sale price: $227,500

– Total homes sold: 369

#25. Peoria, Illinois

– Median days on market: 23

– Median sale price: $145,950

– Total homes sold: 396

#24. Springfield, Missouri

– Median days on market: 23

– Median sale price: $256,950

– Total homes sold: 440

#23. Fresno, California

– Median days on market: 23

– Median sale price: $385,000

– Total homes sold: 468

#22. Syracuse, New York

– Median days on market: 23

– Median sale price: $210,000

– Total homes sold: 485

#21. Warren, Michigan

– Median days on market: 23

– Median sale price: $270,000

– Total homes sold: 2,165

#20. Jacksonville, North Carolina

– Median days on market: 22

– Median sale price: $255,000

– Total homes sold: 322

#19. Manchester, New Hampshire

– Median days on market: 22

– Median sale price: $455,000

– Total homes sold: 367

#18. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Median days on market: 22

– Median sale price: $400,000

– Total homes sold: 779

#17. Oakland, California

– Median days on market: 22

– Median sale price: $865,000

– Total homes sold: 1,286

#16. Boston

– Median days on market: 22

– Median sale price: $670,000

– Total homes sold: 2,648

#15. Wichita, Kansas

– Median days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $210,000

– Total homes sold: 583

#14. San Jose, California

– Median days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $1,400,000

– Total homes sold: 722

#13. Richmond, Virginia

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $372,000

– Total homes sold: 1,339

#12. Omaha, Nebraska

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $283,750

– Total homes sold: 854

#11. Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Median days on market: 17

– Median sale price: $300,000

– Total homes sold: 782

#10. York, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 16

– Median sale price: $257,000

– Total homes sold: 473

#9. Allentown, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 16

– Median sale price: $300,500

– Total homes sold: 658

#8. Cincinnati

– Median days on market: 16

– Median sale price: $265,000

– Total homes sold: 1,746

#7. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 15

– Median sale price: $325,000

– Total homes sold: 435

#6. Rockford, Illinois

– Median days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $164,500

– Total homes sold: 315

#5. Albany, New York

– Median days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $295,000

– Total homes sold: 733

#4. Buffalo, New York

– Median days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $235,000

– Total homes sold: 948

#3. Reading, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $250,250

– Total homes sold: 346

#2. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $260,000

– Total homes sold: 517

#1. Rochester, New York

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $232,000

– Total homes sold: 766