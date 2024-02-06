Viral video: The burgers may have more sauce, but one Mississippi community has other thoughts about McDonald’s menu

Published 6:43 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

The McDonald’s burgers may have more sauce and be described as “saucier” (pronounced sauce-ee-er), but the folks in one Mississippi community prefer to think of the burgers differently.

The folks in Saucier (pronounced so-shur) have been driving up to the window at the Orange Grove McDonald’s to order the “So-shur” burger so much that Steve Shiyou, the manager of the Gulf Coast store, decided to make a video that has gone viral — seen more than 32,000 times on Facebook.

Take a look at the video below.

