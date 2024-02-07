Have you seen this missing Mississippi woman? Published 9:50 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

A Mississippi police department has asked for the public’s help finding a woman who has not been seen by her family in two months.

The Laurel Police Department received the missing person report in reference to Sophronia Caress Taylor, black female, 37.

“Family members reported that they had lost contact with Taylor approximately two months ago and are concerned,” a public statement from LPD reads. “It was also reported that Taylor had planned to go out of town and had made arrangement for her cats to be fed.”

Taylor was entered on NCIC, a national database used by police, as a missing person and LPD is requesting any information as to her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.