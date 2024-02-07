Mississippi man sentenced for sexual contact with a child

Published 9:53 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for having sexual contact with a child in the Conehatta Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

According to court documents, Dayleon Phillips Sr., 35, admitted to having sexual contact with a child less than 12 years of age while in the Conehatta Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Rebekah Day of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.

