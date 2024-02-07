Mississippi police looking for man who crashed vehicle during chase, abandoned woman and child after fleeing on foot Published 9:59 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Mississippi authorities are looking for a man who led officers on a chase, leaving a woman and 2-year-old child abandoned after crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Capitol Police are looking for Jarvis Crump, 30, after the pursuit on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop near Ellis Avenue in Jackson. Later identified as the driver, Crump refused to stop and started a chase.

Officers left sight of Crump after he turned into a subdivision. Shortly afterward, 0fficers spotted the vehicle and restarted the pursuit, which continued on several city streets.

During the pursuit, Crump struck a vehicle at the intersection of County Line Road and US 49 North, which then resulted in a collision between officers and that vehicle. No one was reported injured in the crash.

Crump then continued to McLean Road, where he wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found a woman and a two-year-old child inside the car. Officers then detained the female.

If you have any information, please contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-3125.