Mississippi Skies: Stormy weather returning to the Magnolia State Published 9:46 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

After a couple of really nice days, our soggy weather returns, lasting several days.

We’ll mostly stay dry during the day Thursday, but there will certainly be much more cloud cover. Thursday night will bring plenty of soggy weather to northern Mississippi with a few storms possible. A few showers are also possible in Central Mississippi.

We’ll have some gusty winds with gusts up to 25 miles per hour in places.

The main event begins Friday with the arrival of the storm system. We’ll have chances for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms for the next several days.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 62. Rain likely Thursday night with a thunderstorm possible Low of 54.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 68. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Scattered showers possible overnight with a low of 56.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with a high of 69. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Cloudy Thursday night with a low of 56. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high of 68. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Overnight, cloudy with the temperature holding near 60. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.