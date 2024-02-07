Mississippi woman charged with murder after body found in charred remains of house Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

A Mississippi woman has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in the charred remains of a recent house fire.

Vicksburg Police have charged Carolyn Mansfield, 50, of Vicksburg, with arson and murder after officials discovered a man’s body inside of a house on Speed Street.

The body of Ernest Gleese, 75, was discovered in the house after firefighters were able to put out a fire inside the residence.

According to authorities, the fire occurred on Friday, Feb. 2.

Mansfield received a $1,750,000 bond in the case.