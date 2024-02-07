Mississippi woman charged with murder after body found in charred remains of house

Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Carolyn Mansfield

A Mississippi woman has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in the charred remains of a recent house fire.

Vicksburg Police have charged Carolyn Mansfield, 50, of Vicksburg, with arson and murder after officials discovered a man’s body inside of a house on Speed Street.

The body of Ernest Gleese, 75, was discovered in the house after firefighters were able to put out a fire inside the residence.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

According to authorities, the fire occurred on Friday, Feb. 2.

Mansfield received a $1,750,000 bond in the case.

 

More News

Mississippi police looking for man who crashed vehicle during chase, abandoned woman and child after fleeing on foot

Mississippi man guilty of assault with intent of kidnapping

Mississippi woman arrested for aggravated assault – domestic violence

Mississippi gang member sentenced for racketeering conspiracy

Print Article