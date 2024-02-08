Child abandoned at sheriff’s department; alleged molester, two others arrested Published 10:38 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

A report of sexual abuse earlier this week has led to the arrest of multiple people, including the alleged child molester and two others who reportedly attempted to help him flee from law enforcement after abandoning the victim at Concordia Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew J. Evans, 35, a Waterproof resident, faces charges from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office of two counts of molestation of a juvenile, including one count involving a victim under 13.

Evans was arrested late Wednesday with the assistance of Adams County (Miss.) Sheriff’s Office deputies after he reportedly fled across state lines into Adams County and has been booked into the county jail before extradition to Louisiana.

Additionally, CPSO arrested Amanda Evans, 28, of Waterproof, and Pamela Clark, 56, of Clayton, both on obstruction of justice charges.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit received a report on Tuesday, Feb. 6, alleging child abuse that had been ongoing for over a year, a news release from CPSO states.

The victim was scheduled for an emergency forensic interview and the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified, as the offenses occurred in that jurisdiction; however, when Tensas officers arrived and attempted to contact the child’s guardian, the child had been abandoned at the sheriff’s office and the adult responsible for her refused to cooperate with the investigation any further, CPSO states.

Instead, the adult and another person allegedly disclosed pertinent case information to Andrew Evans, causing him to flee the area in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Andrew Evans and he was taken into custody Wednesday night. His bond has been set at $200,000, CPSO states.

The victim is reportedly safe and receiving proper care.

No further information could be released due to an open ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case, or potential victims, can contact CPSO Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318) 437-0740 Ext. 409 or Detective Bob Stroud of Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 766-3499.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.