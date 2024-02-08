Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather begins with severe threat this weekend Published 10:31 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Our wet weekend begins Friday, especially in northern Mississippi where showers are likely Friday morning. We’ll have a slight chance of rain across the rest of the state with highs in the 60s to 70.

We’re not expecting another sunny day until Tuesday.

We’ll have plenty of gusty wind throughout the next few days and nights, too. Friday, we could have wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour across much of the state.

A thunderstorm is possible pretty much anytime this weekend, but Sunday looks to be the day with the best chances.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an outlook for severe storms Sunday. Although it mostly covers Texas and Louisiana, it has crept into the southwestern corner of the Magnolia State. Natchez is barely out of the threat area and McComb is included.

This could always change by the time Sunday gets here so we’ll keep watching.

North Mississippi

Showers likely with a chance of a storm in the morning, then a chance of showers and storms the rest of the day. High of 66. Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low of 57.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with a chance of a shower. High near 71 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain. Low of 60.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 75 and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high of 74. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 61.