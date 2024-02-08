Multiple people wanted for check, credit card fraud warrants Published 10:33 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Hattiesburg Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the following individuals who have active arrest warrants pertaining to separate incidents of fraudulent activity:

Incident 1: Roxanne Turan, 57, of Saucier, has an active arrest warrant for forgery-uttering checks in connection to an incident that occurred on Oct. 13, 2023, in the 4600 block of Hardy Street.

Incident 2: Willie Earl Waller, 48, of Sumrall, has an active arrest warrant for forgery-uttering checks in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 21, 2023, in the 2700 block of Lincoln Road.

Incident 3: Ray Fairley, 33, of Ellisville, has an active arrest warrant for forgery-uttering checks in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2023, in the 1900 block of Lincoln Road.

Incident 4: Jessica Terrell, 34, of Bay St. Louis, has an active arrest warrant for credit card fraud in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 26, 2023, when Terrell used a stolen debit card at several locations in Hattiesburg.

Incident 5: Magen Hershkowitz, 34, of Kiln, has an active arrest warrant for credit card fraud in connection to an incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2023, when Hershkowitz used stolen credit card information to make fraudulent transactions.

Incident 6: Jordan Keys, 27, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for false pretense in connection to an incident that occurred in December 2023, when Keys cashed checks that had already been deposited via mobile deposit.

If you have information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects listed, please contact Hattiesburg Police 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.