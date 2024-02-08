Sinking cemetery to cost Mississippi city $15k Published 10:36 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

A Mississippi cemetery is experiencing significant problems.

An erosion problem is causing serious issues at Hillcrest Cemetery, including some the dirt in some graves sinking, and other areas washing away.

“It’s a big problem. We need to address it,” Public Works Director Kris Xifos told the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen Tuesday. “It’s terrible for these loved ones.”

The lowest bid to repair the existing problems came in from Crosby Dirt at $15,450 and was quickly approved by the board.

The repairs will include filling in, smoothing and sodding over an area 75-feet by 250-feet.

“The rest of the cemetery is fine,” Xifos said.

The City’s cemetery crew will rework any graves that need repairs.

Ward 1 Alderman James Magee Jr. said some of the issues have stemmed from graves being improperly dug, filled, or both by outside contractors.

“Going forward, we need to get somebody else as contractors,” said Magee.

Xifos also said a significant leak had formed under Hwy. 51 N, about 10 feet below the surface, “right in front of Rent-All.”

He proposed the board approve the low bid of $73,700 from Greenbriar to fix the problem — boring under, installing a 12-inch casing across the four lanes. The board approved the matter unanimously and noted that Mississippi Department of Transportation would handle the repaving of the damaged portion of the roadway.