15-year-old charged with capital murder in connection with Mississippi homicide Published 6:52 am Friday, February 9, 2024

A 15-year-old has been charged with capital murder in connection with a Mississippi homicide.

Officials from the Jackson Police Department charged Christian Powell, 15, on Thursday, Feb. 8, with capital murder and aggravated assault.

The charges are made in connection to the shooting death of Charles Brown, who was killed on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Officials responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Red Oak Drive in Jackson. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).