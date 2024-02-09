15-year-old charged with capital murder in connection with Mississippi homicide

Published 6:52 am Friday, February 9, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A 15-year-old has been charged with capital murder in connection with a Mississippi homicide.

Officials from the Jackson Police Department charged Christian Powell, 15, on Thursday, Feb. 8, with capital murder and aggravated assault.

The charges are made in connection to the shooting death of Charles Brown, who was killed on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Red Oak Drive in Jackson. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

 

 

More News

$40 million shopping center could be headed to small Mississippi community — largest retail development in decades, elected leaders say

Child abandoned at sheriff’s department; alleged molester, two others arrested

Sinking cemetery to cost Mississippi city $15k

Multiple people wanted for check, credit card fraud warrants

Print Article