Mississippi man found with stolen Hellcat; facing drug and weapon charges Published 10:13 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested a Tupelo man last week after serving a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Anderson Street in Tupelo.

Robert Elliot, 34, is charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana and Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

During the search Sunday, agents discovered approximately one pound of marijuana and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that had been reported stolen from another state. Agents also seized five firearms including a stolen handgun and a handgun that had been modified with a “Glock switch”.

“A Glock conversion kit, or ‘Glock switch’ is an illegal device which turns a semi-auto Glock pistol into fully automatic. It is highly unstable and dangerous,” Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said. “Mere possession of a Glock switch is a felony.”

The weapon charges will be referred to the ATF. This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges may arise.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set Elliot’s bond at $50,000.