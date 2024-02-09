Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe weather, isolated tornadoes now possible tonight in parts of Mississippi Published 7:12 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The storm system we’ve been watching for several days is finally arriving. Just as we mentioned earlier in the week, storms could overperform.

The Storm Prediction Center now has risk areas for parts of Mississippi tonight.

With tornado warnings already active in Arkansas, we’ll certainly need to pay attention overnight, especially in the northwest corner of the state, including Tunica, Southaven, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, and other Metro Memphis communities. Delta communities north of Clarksdale are also in the risk area.

Our main threat for these areas begins at about 10 p.m. and ends around 6 a.m. Saturday. Risks include heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The risk is a Level 1, so we aren’t expecting widespread severe weather overnight.

We’ll have the statewide forecast posted later tonight where we’ll discuss a severe risk for a much larger portion of Mississippi later this weekend.