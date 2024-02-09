Mississippi Skies: Severe weather threat increases, expands into more areas Published 10:11 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The small section of severe weather risk area we’ve been watching has grown to include a large portion of Mississippi with severe weather now possible for several communities later this weekend.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a Level 2 risk now includes Vicksburg, Madison, Ridgeland, Jackson, Brandon, Clinton, Flowood, Forest, Newton, Meridian, Natchez, McComb, Brookhaven, Magee, Columbia, Hattiesburg, Mendenhall, Laurel, Meridian, Collins, Prentiss, Bassfield, and Poplarville.

In this risk area, tornadoes, severe storms, hail, and damaging winds are all possible Sunday into Sunday night.

A Level 1 includes Yazoo City, Columbus, Starkville, Waynesboro, Picayune, Wiggins, Biloxi, Gulfport, and all communities along the Gulf Coast.

In the Level 1, all modes of severe weather are possible, but not as widespread as the Level 2. Tornadoes are also less likely, but still not a zero chance.

In the meantime, rain and a storm or two are likely in the northern half of the state Saturday. Rain chances aren’t as likely during the day Saturday, but there will still be a few showers and storms possible. If you have plans for Mardi Gras, the Chili Cookoff in Laurel, or other outdoor activities, check social media to be sure events haven’t been canceled or altered before heading out.

North Mississippi

Widespread showers with a storm or two possible. High of 65. More rain Saturday night with a low of 48.

Central Mississippi

Showers likely with a few storms possible. High of 70. Overnight, more showers and a storm or two. Low of 54.

South Mississippi

A slight chance of rain early, then more showers in the area in the afternoon. Dense fog possible. High of 73. Showers and storms likely overnight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog possible. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High of 73. Overnight, a few more showers and a storm or two are possible. Low of 61.