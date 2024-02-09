This man was shot in his Mississippi driveway. Police need your help in finding the suspect. Published 10:17 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

A Mississippi 20-year-old was shot and killed in his driveway and police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

According to the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation of Victavis Jacoreous Hobson.

Hobson was shot once in the lower abdomen while he was standing in his driveway on Falcon Ridge Drive in Raymond. This occurred on the evening of Jan. 19 at approximately 8:45 p.m.

According to a witness, Hobson was standing in his driveway when a vehicle drove up and an unidentified male subject exited a vehicle and approached Hobson. Both men began to argue, and Hobson was then shot. Unfortunately, no vehicle description has been identified.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public on any information in the death of Hobson.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. Anyone with information to help in this case may call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or can submit a tip by via a mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips/116.