Two charged with felony neglect after child found wandering Mississippi city streets alone

Published 3:09 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities have charged two people on felony child neglect charges after a young child was found wandering alone on the streets of Jackson.

Officials found the boy wandering alone Tuesday in South Jackson on Shady Lane near Raymond Road.

Later that day, officials were able to locate the child’s grandmother, who was questioned by police.

On Thursday, Jackson police announced that Tamara Silas and Emily Silas had been charged with felony child neglect.

