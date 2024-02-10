Ben Napier’s truck stolen in Laurel, police searching for suspect

Published 11:36 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A television personality known for his work to bring positive light to his small Mississippi city had his vehicle stolen from one of his properties.

Ben Napier, one of the stars of the HGTV series “Home Town,” posted on social media that a vintage Chevrolet Blazer was taken from his carport.

According to WDAM TV, the truck has been found, but no suspects have been arrested. The same report stated Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox’s department is working with the Hattiesburg Police Department to find the suspect or suspects.

Napier had a trailer stolen from his workshop in Downtown Laurel in 2017.

