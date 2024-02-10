Man crashes stolen car after leading Mississippi police in pursuit Published 10:20 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

A man led Mississippi officers in a pursuit, crashed, and ran into woods before being finally being arrested.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop Dearieus L. Brown, 22, while driving a Dodge Challenger.

“The vehicle led the deputy on a 10-minute pursuit passing several vehicles at a high rate of speed before crashing into a tree on County Road 54,” a public statement reads. “The suspect exited the vehicle and ran into the woods. He was apprehended by Lee County deputies, along with Chickasaw County K9 and deputies, and Monroe County deputies.”

Upon processing the scene, Lee County investigators discovered the vehicle was stolen. Investigators also recovered a large amount of cash and a firearm.

Brown was charged with possession of stolen property and felony eluding.