Mississippi police asking for your help finding the driver of this truck after burglaries

A Mississippi sheriff’s office has asked for the public’s help in solving burglaries recent burglaries.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the county.

A press release reveals the suspect is wanted for two different burglaries at a residence in Columbus.

Surveillance video captured the pictured Ford F-150 entering the property off U. S. Hwy. 45 on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

“The preliminary investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect used an unknown device to force entry into the victim’s shed,” the statement reads. “Once inside, the suspect stole property and left the scene. The vehicle appears to be a 2000 model Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up truck. Detectives believe the color of the vehicle is tan or gold.”

Anyone with knowledge of this vehicle or can identify the driver or have any additional information, is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or access the P3-Tips app.

People reporting information will remain anonymous when submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.