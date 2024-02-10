Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe weather now possible today for some Mississippi communities Published 11:17 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

Saturday is shaping up to have a better chance of thunderstorms and some of those storms could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has now included parts of Mississippi in a Level 1 risk, beginning about 3 p.m. and ending around midnight.

The risk area includes Vicksburg, Natchez, Clinton, Brandon, Madison, Canton, Yazoo City, Port Gibson, Jackson, and Mendenhall.

Prentiss and Bassfield are not in the covered zone but are very close to the edge. Brookhaven is right on the border.

We’re not expecting widespread severe weather, but an isolated thunderstorm could strengthen to severe levels. Our main risks are damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Our severe potential has also increased and expanded for Sunday. A Level 2 risk now covers the entire southern half of the state from just north of I-20 to the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s risk will include the potential for a tornado or two.