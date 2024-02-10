Mississippi Skies: Sunday brings severe weather risk for several Mississippians Published 10:12 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

An approaching strong cold front will bring plenty of rain and storms across the state Sunday, but we could have a break in the weather around midday. That’s not necessarily good news when it comes to the potential for storms.

The morning will have a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms for the entire state. Then, some communities could see some sunshine with temperatures rising. Another round of storms arrives in the afternoon. Depending on how much sunshine and instability we get, some of the storms could become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center is expecting us to have enough instability for some of these severe storms. A Level 2 risk has a northern line from Vicksburg to Macon and includes everybody south all the way to the Gulf Coast from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

In the Level 2 risk area, damaging winds and hail are possible, but a few tornadic storms can’t be ruled out completely.

A Level 1 risk covers the area north of the Level 2 to a line that’s roughly just south of U. S. Highway 82. The risks in Level 1 are the same as Level 2 without as much confidence.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 61. Showers continue Sunday night with a storm or two possible. Low of 49.

Central Mississippi

A chance of showers and storms in the morning, then likely in the afternoon. A storm or two could be strong to severe. High of 66. Showers overnight with thunderstorms possible. Low of 53. A storm or two could be severe.

South Mississippi

Fog early. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Storms could be severe. High of 75. Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms with some storms severe. Low of 58.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms are likely with some storms possibly severe. Fog is possible throughout the day. High of 72. More showers and storms overnight with a low of 60. Storms could be severe.