UPDATED – Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Today’s severe weather threat upgraded for some of us Published 10:28 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

The threat of severe weather today has been upgraded by the Storm Prediction Center as we now have a Level 3 covering a large region of Mississippi. We’re also expecting our first tornado watch of the day to be issued soon, probably covering much of the Level 3 risk area.

The new Level 3 risk includes Natchez, Vicksburg, McComb, Bassfield, Prentiss, Meridian, Magee, Collins, Brandon, Clinton, and Madison. It touches the western side of Laurel and includes the northern Pine Belt region. The main concerns in this enhanced risk are severe storms, hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. A tornado or two could be strong.

The Level 2 risk now stretches all the way from the Gulf Coast to a line from Greenwood, Greenville, to Starkville, surrounding the Level 3. In this zone, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible.

The Level 1 now includes the area from the Level 2 to a line from Batesville, Oxford, to Tupelo. In this risk area, isolated severe storms are possible, and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Severe weather is expected to begin around 1 p.m. in the Delta and end at 2 a.m. at the Mississippi/Alabama line.