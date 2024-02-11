Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather to move out, colder weather to arrive Monday afternoon Published 10:41 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

Our rainy weather finally moves out Monday, but the passage of the cold front brings some big changes. Most of us will be warm and muggy Monday morning, but our highs will be around noon. Then, we’ll have some strong winds with much cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s in the north and 50s in the south.

North Mississippi

Showers and storms through mid-afternoon, then mostly cloudy. Highs near 57 in the morning, then dropping to around 45 in the afternoon. A few showers overnight with a low of 32.

Central Mississippi

Showers possible early with a high of 61 in the morning, then dropping to 49 later. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Cloudy overnight with a low of 34.

South Mississippi

A few storms early, then a chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to 67 around noon, then falling to the lower 50s. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Monday night, cloudy with a low of 37.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms possible in the morning with a high of 67 by lunchtime, then calling into the 50s in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 39.